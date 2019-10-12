Disclose Polavaram irregularities: Andhra Pradesh BJP 

By Express News Service

ELURU: A BJP delegation led by party State chief Kanna Lakshminarayan visited the Polavaram project and questioned the need for reverse tendering of Polavaram project works. The party demanded that the State government disclose those responsible for irregularities in the project and initiate action against them.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the project from the Polavaram Hill viewpoint, BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar claimed that the Centre has released Rs 11,000 crore, the total project cost as per 2011 price, but there were irregularities in land acquisition during the TDP regime and even YSRC had made similar complaints at that time.

“But, in the last four months, after the YSRC came to power, there has been no progress. The government, citing irregularities, went for reverse tendering. It would have been better if the government first disclosed the irregularities and then resorted to reverse tendering,” Satya Kumar observed.

He said they will meet the Union Water Resources Minister on October 13 and submit a report on the present status of the national project. Satya Kumar said both Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy were trying to take political advantage of Polavaram project.