Guntur Municipal Corporation bags top award for e-toilets

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation ranked first in e-public toilets in the State and received the best public toilet award from Swachandhra Corporation, said GMC commissioner Ch Anuradha on Friday.

She said that the Swachandhra Corporation had selected the e-public toilet situated at the bus bay on Lakshmipuram Main Road in the district as the best public toilet of AP.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs conducted a regional workshop on Swachh Sevekshan-2020 in Visakhapatnam on Friday and announced the awards, where municipalities of 13 districts in the State were given several awards.

She said that the GMC constructed 10,278 individual toilets, 34 e-toilets, public toilets and Namma toilets each and eight community toilets in Guntur city.

Anuradha appreciated the sanitary workers and officers who were working arduously to get the awards to GMC. She said that additional commissioner Bhagyalakshmi had received the award from Visakhapatnam district collector on Friday.

Meanwhile, Tenali Municipality received the best municipality in sanitation and solid waste management award. Tenali Municipality health officer received the award.