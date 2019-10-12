India, Bangladesh navies’ joint patrol exercise commences northern Bay of Bengal

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The second edition of Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) has commenced in the northern Bay of Bengal. INS Ranvijay, a guided-missile destroyer, and INS Kuthar, an ingeniously built missile Corvette, are participating in the CORPAT along with BNS Ali Haider, a type 053 frigate and BNS Shadinota, a type 056 stealth guided missile corvette. The two-day CORPAT will be followed by the maiden edition of IN-BN bilateral exercise at Vizag from from October 12 to 16.