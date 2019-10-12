Panel to study suggestions of APSRTC merger committee

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday constituted a committee with Principal Secretary (Transport, R&B) as chairman to study the recommendations made by the expert panel on the merger of the ASPRTC with the government. It will submit the report on or before November 30.

In an order issued on Friday, the government, which has already agreed to the recommendations of the expert committee and enhanced the retirement age of APSRTC employees from 58 to 60 years, pending formal merger of APSRTC with government, now agreed to the remaining recommendations.

As part of it, a committee was constituted to examine all the aspects as per the terms of reference.