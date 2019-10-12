Rains hit normal life in Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Heavy rains threw normal life out of gear in Anantapur district on Friday. As a result, River Chitravati has been receiving heavy inflows. A large number of people were seen standing on either side of the river banks to see the floodwater.

Heavy rains lashed Kalyandurg, Puttaparthi and Penukonda. The mandal parishad upper primary school inundated at Chelimepalli. Road connectivity to several villages was disrupted.

Several residential localities were inundated in Kalyandurg mandal following heavy rains on Friday. Crops in hundreds of acres were submerged in floodwater.

The district received an average rainfall of 18.2 mm on Friday and highest rainfall of 58.3 mm was recorded at Settur. Irrigation officials said that 62 irrigation tanks were filled with floodwater, 146 irrigation tanks were filled half and 1,334 irrigation tanks have received huge amount of water. Agriculture and meteorological scientist Sadineni Malleswari predicted moderate to heavy rains till Oct 15.

crops damaged

Many streams and canals are overflowing as a result of heavy rain. Heavy rains lashed district on Friday, causing severe damage to crops. Farmers, who expected a bumper crop in the current season, are a worried lot now.

Majority of roads battered

The continuous rainfall left a majority of the roads battered in the district on Friday. The downpour left many roads waterlogged putting motorists and pedestrians to trouble. As the rain was continuous, there was little scope for the stormwater to recede.