Vizag woman takes Twitter route to seek help from CM, PM for her father’s body from Saudi Arabia

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Seeking the Union government’s intervention to get the body of her father to India from Saudi Arabia, a woman from Vizag on Friday posted details on Twitter. According to information, Abdul Ayaz (54) from Vizag was working as a sales supervisor in a company at Taif in Saudi Arabia. He was allegedly murdered a few days ago.

His daughter with the Twitter name Shaik Sameena posted a photo of his father and his passport seeking help from Centre to bring the body to India. She tagged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassy seeking help to bring the body of Ayaz to Vizag.

The Consulate General of India at Jeddah responded to the post saying that this unfortunate incident happened three days ago when Ayaz was attacked by his colleague following an argument. “The accused was detained and mortal remains of Ayaz are in Al Kharma General Hospital. Police investigation is going on. We are closely pursuing this case,” stated the Consulate General in replay to Shaik Sameena’s post. However, ADCP (Special Branch) Srinivas said that they are yet to receive a complaint in this regard.