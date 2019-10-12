Water from Nagarjuna Sagar canal to be supplied daily from October 24

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After four years, water supply from the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) right canal will become regular for irrigation purposes in Guntur district, said YSRC MLA Dr G Srinivas Reddy on Friday.

Earlier, the supply to Narasaraopet and other areas of Palnadu region was low and seldom but from October 24, water will be supplied daily, without any restrictions.

Srinivas Reddy, addressing a press conference at Narasaraopet on Friday, said the government decided to supply adequate water after reviewing the situation in the reservoir to help the farmers.

He further said that district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar had conducted a review meeting with the MLAs in this regard, where he assured that water from the canal will be released to fulfil the long-pending demand of the farmers to cultivate paddy.

In a meeting held on October 9, the officials had decided to follow ‘varabandi’ and release water weekly twice or thrice in accordance with the water inflow. But keeping in view the strong demand, made by the Palnadu region farmers, they agreed to have another meet with the collector and decide on the supply. Following this meeting, keeping in view the sufficient water levels in the Nagarjuna Sagar dam, the government decided to supply water regularly to cultivate paddy and other crops through the right canal.

Following floods earlier this year, heavy inflows had brought smile to farmers’ faces. However, the supply from the canal was not regularised.