Four drown in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Four persons drowned in two separate incidents in Anantapur district on Saturday. Three of the deceased are aged between seven and 14 years, police said.

In the first incident, three persons drowned when they ventured into a farm pond for a swim at Palabavi in Raptadu mandal.

Police said that one of the deceased Mamatha (26) got married recently. She, along with Anusha and two other children — Varshita (7) and Chetan Varma (14), the children of their relatives, went to a horticulture field to bring custard apples.

Mamatha entered into the farm pond located in the field. Anusha and two other kids, who did not know swimming, also entered the farm pond.

Mamatha went to their rescue but she, along with Varshita and Chetan, drowned in the pond. Anusha somehow managed to swam ashore.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 10-year-old boy drowned in a farm pond at Bhattuvanipalli in Kalyandurg mandal on Saturday.