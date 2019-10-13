Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government dismisses rumours, says no plan to relocate HoD buildings for now 

The reverse tendering will also be initiated for the Land Pooling Scheme layouts to be developed and returned to the farmers.  who had given their lands.

Published: 13th October 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as speculation is rife that all the heads of departments (HoD) offices are likely to be moved to a single premises at Tadepalli or Mangalagiri, the State government has clarified that there is no such proposal so far.

For now, the HoD offices, which are scattered in and around Vijayawada and Guntur, will maintain the status quo, and an appropriate decision would be taken at a later stage as and when necessary.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who is also a part of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the projects under review, maintained that there was no plan to bring all the HoD offices under one umbrella.

With the works of the five-towered Secretariat, which was also to house the HoD offices, proposed by the previous government stalled and under review, it was speculated that the government was looking for a suitable premises between Vijayawada and Guntur to relocated them.

A few places also did the rounds as the potential HoD buildings. 

Regarding the five-towered secretariat and HoD buildings, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, a couple of days ago, clarified that decisions pertaining to the projects in the capital would be taken only after the expert committee, constituted to look into alleged irregularities, submits its report.

While sources said that the committee has already submitted its preliminary observation, the final report is yet to be drafted. 

Meanwhile, sources said that the APCRDA has reworked the plan of the five-towered administrative structure for scaling its scope down.

 The proposal is to restrict the structure, designed by the renowned Foster+Partners, to a ‘practical’ and a ‘financially feasible’ 10 or 15-storeyed building, instead of the earlier designed 50 floors and 40 floors. 

“The earlier project was estimated to cost Rs 5,000 crore and in the first phase Rs 2,700 crore works were launched,” an official noted. Sources claimed that the government would initiate reverse tendering process for the project, after reworking its scope.

The reverse tendering will also be initiated for the Land Pooling Scheme layouts to be developed and returned to the farmers.  who had given their lands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh APCRDA
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp