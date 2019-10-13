Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ministers inaugurate Rs 8 crore museum on heritage of Reddy Kings

Published: 13th October 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy visiting Kondaveedu fort in Guntur district on Saturday.

Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy visiting Kondaveedu fort in Guntur district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated the Reddy Kings Heritage Museum at House Ganesh village near Kondaveedu of Edlapadu mandal in the district on Saturday.

This is a first-of-its-kind museum where the history and heritage of the Reddy Kings are preserved.

All India Reddy Welfare Association constructed this heritage museum at an investment of Rs 8 crore near the Kondaveedu fort.

This exclusive museum on Reddy Kings has been constructed on 30,000 square feet area, where there are among other things a replica of Kondaveedu fort, 70 antique idols belonging to the Reddy dynasty, big Nandi of 15 century, inscriptions, 150 antique coins, two ancient Talapatra Grandham (palm leaf scriptures), two canons, photos and images of the kings of the Reddy dynasty.

The ministers stressed the need for preserving heritage monuments, which reveal the rich tradition and culture of Andhra. 

Later, the ministers visited the Kondaveedu fort and inspected developmental works taking place there. 
Buggana asked District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar to conduct a review meeting on heritage preservation and development on October 18. 

Chilakaluripet MLA V Rajani urged the ministers to develop the fort and preserve the ancient history of the fort for future generations.

She said the developmental works, which were stopped for lack of funds, should be resumed immediately. She congratulated the Reddy Welfare Association, which constructed the museum at a cost of Rs 8 crore. 

MLAs Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Undavalli Sridevi, Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convenor Kalli Siva Reddy and others participated in the programme.
 

