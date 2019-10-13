Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu’s Palnadu ‘unrest’ claim false, says top cop

Additional Director General of Police, Ravi Shankar, reiterated that the situation in the State and, in the Palnadu region in particular, is peaceful. 

Published: 13th October 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State police brass is of the opinion that the ‘Chalo Atmakur’ campaign launched by TDP president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in protest against alleged attacks on his party workers by the ruling YSRC, is politically motivated and intended to demoralise the police force.

A senior police official, on condition of anonymity, wondered as to how a senior-most politician and three-time chief minister can make baseless allegations that could demoralise police force and cast aspersion on their integrity. 

In a damage control exercise, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar and Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police R Jayalakshmi on Saturday convened a media conference to rebut the allegations of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu that the State police were supporting the ruling YSRC and filing false cases against his partymen. 

Ravi Shankar reiterated that the situation in the State and, in the Palnadu region in particular, is peaceful. 

“The allegations that people are leaving villages fearing YSRC attacks made in the two booklets (submitted to the DGP last month by TDP leaders) were fabricated and have plenty of factual errors. The booklets lack sanctity and truth,’’ Ravi Shankar said. 

The police officials said they had thoroughly verified each and every issue mentioned in the booklets released by the TDP during the ‘Chalo Atmakur’ campaign and found that most of them were false.

They said that all the clashes reported after elections were fall out of old rivalries (among the villagers) and were not political in nature.

“In the booklets, TDP leaders alleged that as many as 545 people left their villages and took shelter in their relatives or YSRC Badhithula Sibhiram (organised by the TDP) in Guntur. The fact is that a few names mentioned in the booklets were repeated twice and thrice. Also, the names of people who did not leave their village were added.

"The actual number of people who left their villages was 345. We sent 312 of them back home and 33 are working outside. While 76 people who never left the village were mentioned in the booklet,” the ADGP said. 

“The case in point is death of a buffalo. The TDP leaders claimed that it died in the clashes. But, the fact is that the buffalo died of ill-health and the owner even claimed insurance.

"Most of the incidents are distorted to blame police for political gains,” the ADGP said.

Guntur Rural SP Jayalakshmi reiterated that the Palnadu region is peaceful and no incidents of murder have taken place after elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Palnadu Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp