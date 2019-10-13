Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police pick up broomsticks to spruce up Andhra Pradesh's Pinnelli

He said that the village was densely populated and to maintain peace there police were concentrating on motivating the villagers by conducting social activities.

Published: 13th October 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel participating in Swachh Bharat programme at Pinnelli village in Machavaram mandal of Guntur district on Saturday.

Police personnel participating in Swachh Bharat programme at Pinnelli village in Machavaram mandal of Guntur district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The villagers living in Pinnelli, which was in news recently for clashes between the TDP and the YSRCP supporters following the 2019 general elections, were in for a surprise in the early hours of Saturday when they found the lathi wielding policemen had shunned their batons and in their khakis, with broomsticks in hand were working hard to clean up the village.  

Not just the policemen, grama volunteers, revenue, panchayati department officials and other government employees were busy cleaning the village roads, removing silt from the drains, planting saplings as part of the Swachh Bharat programme.

They were 200 in number. Seeing the government officials, including the police taking up the work of keeping the village clean, many villagers joined them willingly.

For record, around 10,000 people live in Pinnelli at Machavaram Mandal in Guntur district.  

The police officers had adopted this vulnerable village, where regular clashes between the supporters of the YSRCP and the TDP took place.

On occasions, the clashes were between the Muslims living in the village and members of other communities living alongside them. In order to put a brake on the clashes, the police, as per the directions of Guntur district rural SP R Jayalakshmi, adopted the village and monitored the situation round-the-clock.

With community policing policy being adopted, the police provided 10 fans to the primary school, Urdu school, ZP High School by collecting funds from donors.

They also donated 100 saplings, which the students planted under vanam manam programme. This apart, they undertook counseling of the villagers, who were prone to picking up fights in the village.  

Sk Saida and Bujji, villagers living in Pinnelli said that they had never seen police taking part in social services leaving their lathis behind.

They said that they also participated in the activities ignoring differences among them and decided to stop quarrelling with each other.

They also decided to concentrate on the development of the village, with the support of the police. They said that some people of Pinnelli left the village fearing attacks, but the police had created a conducive atmosphere there, where one could live happily.  

Machavaram SI M Lakshmi Narayana Reddy said that 58 police constables, 50 grama volunteers, Revenue, Panchayati department employees had taken part in the programme.

He said that the police were pursuing development activities, with the coordination of other government officials and the villagers.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sattenapalli, R Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, along with local police conducted the Swachh Bharat programme.

The DSP said that the village was adopted by Piduguralla rural CI Ch Rattaiah and the police were conducting interaction programmes there thrice a week to create awareness among the public about all round development of the village.

He said that the village was densely populated and to maintain peace there police were concentrating on motivating the villagers by conducting social activities.

He said that the people of Pinnelli were now living together peacefully, ignoring differences among them and the police were helping them to create a peaceful atmosphere.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Pinnelli TDP YSRCP
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp