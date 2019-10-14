 Ongole district Sarva Siksha Abhiyan lacks fund for classroom construction works

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) officials estimated Rs 12.65 crore was required for the construction of more than 200 classrooms. However, due to the lack of it, the works have not been taken up.

The authorities concerned hope that the funds will be sanctioned soon so the proposed classroom construction works can be completed by the end of 2020. As per reports, district authorities proposed construction works for 104 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), 38 primary schools and 53 high schools.

SSA Prakasam Project Officer (PO) M Venkateswara Rao said, “We prepared a comprehensive development plan for the district and submitted it to the government. We hope that the funds will be released soon so that construction works on pending classrooms can be completed by the end of next year.”