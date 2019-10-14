Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh power substations to be automated with Power Grid Corporation of India's help 

The power company is planning to fully automate 400 KC substations initially with the help of central power transmission utility, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL).

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to strengthen power transmission and distribution systems, the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (APTRANSCO) is mulling upgrading the infrastructure by introducing Substation Automation System (SAS) at the substations. The power company is planning to fully automate 400 KC substations initially with the help of central power transmission utility, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL).

According to a statement released by Energy department Secretary Nagulapalli Srikant, who is also the chairman and managing director of the APTRANSCO, the government was committed to providing 24x7 quality power without interruptions, as the reliable power supply is a key element for commercial and industrial sectors’ spurt. The proposed SAS is expected to help bring in modern technology not only to improve power supply but also to enhance consumer satisfaction. 

Srikant noted that automated substations could provide the information needed to maintain uninterrupted power to the customer at a lower maintenance cost. “Substation automation systems are used in control, protection and monitoring of substations. Hence, power system reliability and fault clearing ability will be increased for supplying uninterrupted power to the consumer,” he observed.

 The APTRANSCO, along with PGCIL, will work out modalities for the SAS system within a few days, he said. The PGCIL operates 765 KV and 400 KV lines and substations across the country and most of their 400 KV substations are fully automated. 

Stating that there were many economical benefits of automated transmission systems from the investment point of view, APTRANSCO Joint Managing Director KVN Chakradhar Babu said the SAS system would reduce the costs of power generation, maintenance, transmission losses, thereby reducing investment in distribution network. He explained that substation automation is the integration of smart electrical equipment such as circuit breakers, transformers, relays etc., that has the ability to monitor their functionality. It involves the deployment of substation and feeder operating functions and applications ranging from Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system and alarm processing which helps in enhancing operation and maintenance efficiencies with minimal human intervention, he explained.

