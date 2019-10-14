Anti-nuclear activist SP Udaya Kumar to visit uranium mining-affected villages in Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Anti-nuclear activist from Tamil Nadu, SP Udaya Kumar will visit uranium mining-affected villages in Kadapa district on Monday.

HRF State vice-president K Jayasri and Revolutionary Writers’ Association (RWA) leader Varalakshmi said that Udayakumar, who is the convener of People’s Movement Against Nuclear Energy (PMANE), which is spearheading the movement against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, would visit the Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) plant located at Tukkalapalle village in Vemula mandal on October 14.

He, along with the leaders of Human Rights Forum, RWA, CPI (ML) New Democracy, Progressive Women’s Association and civil rights association, would visit the affected villages and interact with the residents to know their problems.