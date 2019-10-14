Home States Andhra Pradesh

Driving licence applications double in Kadapa district on fear of hefty fine

Such violations currently attract fines up to `1,000 for two-wheelers and `5,000 for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic, traffic police, traffic rules, traffic fine

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: The fear of facing huge fines has made people, including several police officials, to queue up at Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office in Kadapa district to obtain learner’s licence (LLR). With traffic police and transport officials, intensifying vehicle inspections after the quantum of fines for traffic violations was increased, scores of unlicensed vehicle users in the district have started applying for LLRs.

“As against 100-150 applications per day for LLRs, their number over the past few weeks has more than doubled. Now, we are getting 300 applications daily on an average,” said in-charge deputy transport commissioner Veera Raju. 

The officials have decided to toughen their stance on the violators after it was found that several victims of road accidents did not possess valid licences, making it difficult for them to process insurance claims of their families.  

Such violations currently attract fines up to Rs 1,000 for two-wheelers and Rs 5,000 for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

It was learnt that as many as 300 police personnel applied for LLRs only in the last one month. It might be noted that Abhishek Mohanty, during his tenure as Kadapa SP, had made it mandatory for every police personnel to have a valid licence. 

Another reason for the rise in the number of policemen applying for LLRs was a recent road accident, which involved some cops. As they did not have a valid driving licence, obtaining ex gratia and insurance for their families became problematic. 

Transport officials said though the recently amended Motor Vehicles Act was yet to be implemented in the State, the fear of hefty fines was making unauthorised vehicle users obtain licences. 

“Driving licence is the basic requirement for plying of vehicles on the road. We hope that the helmet and seat-belt rule would also be followed with the same zeal,” Veera Raju observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Regional Transport Authority Kadapa district learner’s licence MV Act Motor Vehicles Act
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp