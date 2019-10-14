Driving licence applications double in Kadapa district on fear of hefty fine

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: The fear of facing huge fines has made people, including several police officials, to queue up at Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office in Kadapa district to obtain learner’s licence (LLR). With traffic police and transport officials, intensifying vehicle inspections after the quantum of fines for traffic violations was increased, scores of unlicensed vehicle users in the district have started applying for LLRs.

“As against 100-150 applications per day for LLRs, their number over the past few weeks has more than doubled. Now, we are getting 300 applications daily on an average,” said in-charge deputy transport commissioner Veera Raju.

The officials have decided to toughen their stance on the violators after it was found that several victims of road accidents did not possess valid licences, making it difficult for them to process insurance claims of their families.

Such violations currently attract fines up to Rs 1,000 for two-wheelers and Rs 5,000 for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

It was learnt that as many as 300 police personnel applied for LLRs only in the last one month. It might be noted that Abhishek Mohanty, during his tenure as Kadapa SP, had made it mandatory for every police personnel to have a valid licence.

Another reason for the rise in the number of policemen applying for LLRs was a recent road accident, which involved some cops. As they did not have a valid driving licence, obtaining ex gratia and insurance for their families became problematic.

Transport officials said though the recently amended Motor Vehicles Act was yet to be implemented in the State, the fear of hefty fines was making unauthorised vehicle users obtain licences.

“Driving licence is the basic requirement for plying of vehicles on the road. We hope that the helmet and seat-belt rule would also be followed with the same zeal,” Veera Raju observed.