Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur farmer arrested for assaulting woman MPEO 

A farmer was arrested on Sunday for reportedly attacking a woman multi-purpose extension officer (MPEO) of the Agriculture department at Madinapadu in Dacehepalli. 

Published: 14th October 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A farmer was arrested on Sunday for reportedly attacking a woman multi-purpose extension officer (MPEO) of the Agriculture department at Madinapadu in Dacehepalli. 

The attacker, S Mastan, had requested MPEO V Divya to include his daughter’s name in the YSR Rythu Bharosa beneficiary list. A heated argument took place between the two as the official refused to keep the request stating it was against the rules, which was followed by Mastan assaulting her. 

Divya then lodged a complaint with the police and the farmer was taken into custody. She said she had approved his application for Rythu Bharosa as he had two acres of land in Madinapadu, but denied his request to name his daughter as a tenant farmer in the beneficiary list. AP State Agriculture Officers Association women secretary K Amala Kumari, department joint secretary Ch Padmavati and treasurer Venkataramaiah, Sandhyarani and D Papakumari condemned the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
woman multi-purpose extension officer MPEO Madinapadu Dacehepalli YSR Rythu Bharosa
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp