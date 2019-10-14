Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation launches Mobile Malaria Dengue Clinics programme to tackle seasonal diseases

GMC commissioner Ch Anuradha appealed to the public to cooperate.

Published: 14th October 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation building

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a bid to spread awareness among the public about seasonal diseases through Mobile Malaria Dengue Clinics (MMDC) programme, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) formed 30 teams to conduct house-to-house inspections.

As per the directions of district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, the GMC identified 30 high-risk areas in the city and have chalked out a comprehensive plan to cover every house in these areas. The programme was launched on October 9 and will continue till November 30. The teams have been constituted of MEPMA, DMHO, malaria department, sanitary and engineering wings of GMC.

The teams have been conducting inspection and if any seasonal disease is being found in the household, are collecting blood samples. They are creating awareness against open stagnant water that might become a breeding ground of mosquitoes, distributing pamphlets on precautionary measures, fogging, using oil balls and other anti-larval activities.

Each team has been inspecting 250 houses every day. The locations being focused upon are Srinivasarao Thota, Nagarampalem, Akulavari Thota, Raghuram Nagar, AT Agraharam, Kankaragunta, Pattabhipuram, Stambhalagaruvu, Gujjanagundla, Vidya Nagar, Devapura and Brodipet. 
GMC commissioner Ch Anuradha appealed to the public to cooperate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mobile Malaria Dengue Clinics MMDC Guntur Municipal Corporation GMC I Samuel Anand Kumar
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp