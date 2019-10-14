Home States Andhra Pradesh

Royal Vasishta recovery operation from Godavari to resume on October 14

Royal Vasishta

Royal Vasishta (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The operation to retrieve Royal Vasishta, the tourist boat that capsized in River Godavari on September 15 in Devipatnam mandal, will resume on Monday morning, East Godavari Collector Muralidhar Reddy said on Sunday. 

“The operation, which began in September last, came to a halt due to inclement weather and frequent rains. As such, no more bodies were recovered. As the climate is conducive, Balaji Marines will restart the work on Monday,” Rampachodavaram ITDA Project Officer Nishant Kumar said. Meanwhile, family members of the missing persons from Telangana have requested the East Godavari Collector to issue death certificates so that the compensation amount could be claimed. As many as 23 persons, among the 75 on board the tourist boat, were from Telangana. 

The collector said the death certificates were dispatched to the collectorates in the State on October 1. RDO Ch Sattibabu handed over copies of the certificates to the families.

