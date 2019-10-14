Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on two-day visit to Nellore

The TDP lost all 10 Assembly constituencies and two Parliamentary seats in the 2019 general elections.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the district for two days i.e., from October 14 to 15 assumes significance with the secondary cadre of the party planning to shift loyalties to the ruling YSR Congress.

The TDP lost all 10 Assembly constituencies and two Parliamentary seats in the 2019 general elections. The TDP leadership is devising strategies to bag a maximum number of gram panchayats. In this connection, the TDP supremo is visiting the district to gear up the leaders at the mandal level for the ensuing panchayat and municipal elections.

The TDP has strong cadre in some coastal mandals and also in other parts of the district. Former ministers Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and P Narayana and MLC B Ravichandra recently held a meeting with the party leaders to discuss the poll debacle.

“There have been numerous attacks on TDP cadre by YSRC activists. The visit of Chandrababu Naidu to Nellore district will surely boost the morale of party cadre,” said a senior TDP leader.

