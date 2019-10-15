Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association slams TDP senior leader Varla Ramaiah for remarks on police department

The AP Police Officers Association threatened to file cases against those who try to tarnish the image of police department by making false and baseless allegations.

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association (APPOA) took strong exception to the comments made by TDP senior leader Varla Ramaiah against the police pertaining to former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.

Ramaiah reportedly alleged that the police probing the murder case of Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was trying to conceal the facts yielding to the pressure.  

Addressing a press conference at the Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday, APPOA president J Srinivasa Rao came down heavily on Ramaiah and wondered how could he criticise the police department, who served as a police officer for two decades, without verifying the facts. He asked Ramaiah to introspect himself and not to resort to tarnish the image of the police department for mileage.

“Only to impress Telugu Desam supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Ramaiah has resorted to make baseless allegations against the police, who are doing selfless service for the safety of the public. He is also threatening some police officials that he knows their past. We all know about him (Ramaiah) and his past,” he said.

The AP Police Officers Association threatened to file cases against those who try to tarnish the image of the police department by making false and baseless allegations. “We will go to any extent if anyone blames police without proper evidence,” Srinivasa Rao said.

