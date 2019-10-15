ATM offender arrested, Rs 5.64 lakh recovered

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram police arrested a notorious ATM offender and recovered Rs 5.64 lakh pertaining to 16 cheating cases on Monday. The accused Chinthala Suresh (40), who earlier worked as a security guard at ATM kiosks, had committed similar crimes in Guntur and even served a jail term.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP- Law and Order) Harshavardhan Raja, the accused hails from Anaparthi village of East Godavari district and had settled in Vijayawada back in 2003. He earlier worked at a private company in Krishna Lanka before taking up the security guard’s job at ATM kiosks. Addicted to alcohol and vices, he left his job and chose to commit petty crimes.

“Posing as a customer, he would enter kiosks and in the guise of helping women and elderly people, he would collect their credentials and return them another card by diverting their attention. After they left the premises, he would withdraw money from their account,” the DCP explained his modus operandi.

The accused also committed more than 15 crimes in Gannavaram, Hanuman Junction, Gudivada, Nuzvid and Agiripalli.

“He also committed similar crimes in Tenali, Guntur and Mangalagiri and served a jail term,” the DCP added. The accused was produced before the court, where he was remanded to two weeks of judicial custody.