Home States Andhra Pradesh

BCCI senior women’s T20 league matches start in Guntur

Gujarat and Meghalaya are in group A. From each group, two teams will qualify for the super league cum knock-out round to decide the All-India winner and runner up.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The league matches of BCCI senior women’s T20 league started at the grounds of JKC College and RVR&JC College of Engineering in Chowdavaram of Guntur city on Monday.

The Superleague matches will be held at the Mulapadu grounds near Vijayawada from October 31 to November 10. Total 35 teams are participating in the tournament. The teams have been divided into five groups (A, B, C, D, and E) with seven teams in each group. Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam,

Gujarat and Meghalaya are in group A. From each group, two teams will qualify for the super league cum knock-out round to decide the All-India winner and runner up.

Group A league matches between Andhra Pradesh v/s Bihar, Jharkhand v/s Meghalaya and Gujarat v/s Assam were played at RVR&JC and JKC College grounds here on Monday.The matches will continue till October 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI senior women’s T20 league JKC College RVR&JC College of Engineering Chowdavaram Guntur city Mulapadu grounds Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp