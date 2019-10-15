Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eluru Police arrest three fraudsters for ATM card theft, Rs 3.93 lakh ATM withdrawal

DSP Dilip Kiran, talking to the media here on Monday, said that a retired lecturer Sripada Ramakrishna boarded an APSRTC bus from the old bus stand on August 14.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

ELURU: The police arrested three fraudsters, who withdrew money using a stolen ATM card and recovered Rs 3.93 lakh from them. DSP Dilip Kiran, talking to the media here on Monday, said that a retired lecturer Sripada Ramakrishna boarded an APSRTC bus from the old bus stand on August 14.

His purse was stolen by unidentified persons on the bus after which he lodged a complaint against the theft in the 2-Town Police Station. The three arrested persons, P Durga Prasad, Ch Ramu and K Rajeswara Rao withdrew money using the ATM card. Since the victim wrote PIN number on the card, it was easy to withdraw the money.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ATM eluru dsp APSRTC bus
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp