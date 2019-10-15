Guntur Municipal Corporation takes up repair of drinking water supply pipelines

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a bid to repair all the leakages in water supply pipelines and prevent wastage of drinking water in Guntur city, Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Ch Anuradha has directed the engineers to check all the distribution pipelines of main and internal areas in the city and take up repair works.

According to an estimate, at least four million litre per day (MLD) water is wasted in the city due to pipeline leakages, out of the 135 MLD water supply every day to the public through Guntur Channel.

Earlier, when the wastage of water reached more than 10 per cent of the total supply, the engineers had conducted repair works. Now, the officials are giving top priority to repair whenever any complaint from the public is received and are also conducting the inspection.

Anuradha issued orders to complete the repair works within 48 hours but the engineers completed them within just 24 hours, between from October 12 and 13 and supplied the water on Sunday night and Monday morning without any interruption across the city.

Major leakages were found at 17 lanes of Arundelpet, 8 lanes of Bharatpet, 3 lanes of Vasantharayapuram, among others.