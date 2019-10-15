Stabilise falling tomato prices, CM Jagan Reddy directs officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to find a permanent solution to the woes of tomato growers. Chairing the Agriculture Mission in the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister said every initiative should be taken to lend a helping hand to the tomato farmers.

Prices of tomatoes in Bengaluru and Chennai markets should be taken into consideration and prices should be stabilised by making use of the price stabilisation fund, the Chief Minister stated. He also underscored the need for setting up tomato processing units. The Chief Minister issued directions for appointment of agriculture market committees by October-end.