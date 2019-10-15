Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR pension scheme to cover seven lakh more beneficiaries from 2020

The government has also decided to set up an input shop that includes 76 godowns to supply quality seeds and fertilisers and store agri-products.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:09 AM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said that the government will increase the number of beneficiaries under the YSR pension scheme and also clear the bank loans of women self-help groups (SHGs) as promised.

Holding a review meeting with the Project Directors of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) at the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) office here on Monday, he said that seven lakh more beneficiaries will be added to the YSR pension scheme from January 2020. The government will clear Rs 27,186 crore dues of 9.33 lakh SHGs in four phases, he said.

Directing the DRDA Project Directors to make field visits for 15 days a month, the Panchayat Raj Minister also asked them to closely monitor the implementation of the prestigious ‘Navaratnalu’ programme, rural development projects and other welfare schemes to ensure better results.

On other initiatives, he said the budget for Self Help Groups will be increased to Rs 1,800 crore from Rs 900 crore. Financial assistance for women under development schemes will also be increased to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000. For the first time, office facility will be provided to 168 agri-producers associations.

The government has also decided to set up an input shop that includes 76 godowns to supply quality seeds and fertilisers and store agri-products. Some 92 product-based processing units will also be set up, which will be run by farmers’ associations, the minister said.

