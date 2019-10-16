Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary directs government departments to clear Rs 6000 crore discoms’ dues

Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and health and medical are the other departments which have arrears to clear.

Published: 16th October 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam |Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Secretary (CS) LV Subramanyam directed the heads of departments, which haven’t paid power bills, to immediately take steps to clear the dues to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore. Of the pending bills, water resources department alone owes discoms Rs 2,000 crore, while panchayat raj and rural development department has to pay about Rs 500 crore.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and health and medical are the other departments which have arrears to clear. In a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Subramanyam directed the principal finance secretary SS Rawat to expedite the clearance of files related to bill payments to discoms, and other proposals from Energy department related to payments. 

The Chief Secretary told the water resources department to clear the payments in convergence with the expenditure from the proposed water grid project. Similarly, the panchayat raj and rural development department was asked to use the general funds available at village level to pay the bills.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LV Subramanyan power bills panchayat raj rural development department Municipal Administration
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp