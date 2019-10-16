Chandrababu Naidu condemns ‘attacks’ on TDP workers

By Express News Service

NELLORE: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu interacted with the party leaders and workers in various constituencies. He also consoled the TDP workers, who were allegedly attacked by the ruling party leaders. He demanded that the State government pay compensation to the families of victims, who were attacked by the YSRC leaders.

“Attacks on TDP leaders and workers have been increasing day by day in Sarvepalli, Nellore Rural and Kavali, yet the police department has not taken any action,” he alleged. He consoled TNSF district secretary K Tirumala Naidu, who was allegedly beaten up by YSRC leaders and the family members of slain TDP leader Vengaiah. On the occasion, Naidu announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of Vengaiah.