Deadline for Veligonda project tenders submission extended

The Water Resources department has again extended the deadline for submission of tenders for the phase-2 works of Veligonda project’s second tunnel.  

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  The Water Resources department has again extended the deadline for submission of tenders for the phase-2 works of Veligonda project’s second tunnel.  The deadline ended on Monday has been extended to October 17 as some contractors approached the authorities seeking more time to submit the tenders. They reportedly told the officials that due to bank holidays on October 12 and 13,  they were unable to finish the paperwork and submit their tenders on or before Monday. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered reverse tendering in many projects, including the Veligonda project in Prakasam district. The State government had cancelled the contract with Ritwik Company, stating that it was not able to complete even 25 per cent of the total allocated works. On September 23, the government invited tenders for pending works of the second tunnel worth Rs 553 crore and fixed October 9 as the last date for submitting the tenders.

Later, they extended the deadline to October 14, and now again to October 17. “We came to know that due to a series of holidays, a few contractors were not able to submit their tenders and we have decided to extend the deadline to get more competitive bids,” explained Veligonda project superintendent engineer Veerraju. 

