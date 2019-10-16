Heavy rain likely in next 24 hrs in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rains and thunderstorm activity are likely to continue for the next 24 hours at many districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Currently, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of central Bay of Bengal, entire Odisha, Chhattisgarh and some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh. Districts of Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore of coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rains and thunderstorms for the next 24 hours. According to IMD, conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon. Further, northeast monsoon rains over southeast India will begin in the next few days.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Indian delegation attacks Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue at Inter-Parliamentary Union
Despite off-season lull, Erik Paartalu ready for Bengaluru FC comeback
After announcing support to JJP, Ashok Tanwar decides to back Abhay Chautala on single seat
During Haryana poll campaign, Mayawati hits out at BJP, Congress
Colossal failure in government policy: Rahul slams PM Modi over hunger index ranking
BJP complains to EC over Rahul Gandhi's 'pickpocket' jibe against PM Modi