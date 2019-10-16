I-T raids Kalki Ashram offices in Andhra Pradesh, Chennai

By Online Desk

Income Tax officials on Wednesday carried out raids at the Kalki Ashram in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor belonging to self-styled godman Kalki Bhagwan.

Raids were also simultaneously carried out at 40 places belonging to the Ashram across the country including its Chennai and Andhra Pradesh offices.

I-T sleuths also raided the office of Kalki Bhagwan's son Krishnan in Govardhanpur.

According to reports, the raids were carried out on a tip-off about heavy investments and financial misappropriation by the godman's son Krishnan.

