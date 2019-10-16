Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam police nab nine of the 28-member gang for transporting granite to Maharashtra

  Prakasam police have arrested nine accused of a 28-member gang for illegal transportation of granite to Maharashtra and other states.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:36 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

ONGOLE:  Prakasam police have arrested nine accused of a 28-member gang for illegal transportation of granite to Maharashtra and other states. According to the police, the gang has evaded tax to the tune of Rs 547.50 crore in the last five years. Police presented them before the court and they were sent to judicial remand.

According to sources, police teams were on their lookout for illegal granite transportation in Baalikurava, Marturu and Addanki for the past few weeks. During one of their searches last week, a special police party caught a lorry loaded with granite blocks being transported without any valid bills or proper documents identifying the goods carried. 

One person was nabbed in this connection and he revealed the names of his cohorts during interrogation. The cops, on the basis of the information, immediately began vehicle checks near Puttavaripalem crossing in Santhamaguluru mandal limits, where they found a lorry ferrying granite blocks without proper papers and intercepted a car, in which the other gang members were travelling.  The two vehicles were seized and seven persons were arrested.

Those arrested were identified as Shaik Sikander (driver), Nadendla Subhash Chandra Bose, Amritaluru Anilkumar, Ghanta Vijay, Addeti Anil, Addeti Gopibabu, Mandava Koteswara Rao. Two Martur-based granite factory owners, Juturi Hareshkumar Reddy and Boddu Adibabu, were also held for maintaining close ties with the gang.

After conducting an inquiry, the cops found that the gang comprised of 28 members, and had been operating for the past five years and smuggled granite blocks worth Rs 2,110 crore to Pune and Sholapur in Maharashtra. In the process, they evaded paying tax to the government by not clearing waybills worth Rs 547.50 crore.  

As per the norms, a lorry ferrying polished granite blocks has to pay Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh in the form of taxes, but the gang paid only Rs 30,000 per vehicle.“Chandra Mouli, Chinna Kotaiah, Venkata Reddy, all belonging to Piduguralla in Guntur district, are key players of this gang and very soon we will catch them too. We got information that another sixteen persons are also actively involved in this racket,” DSP- Darsi Prakasa Rao told TNIE.

