Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sirimanu festival celebrated with traditional fervour, gaiety

Sirimanu was followed by Paladhara, Anjali Ratnam, Tella Yenugu and Bestavari Vala events. 

Published: 16th October 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Lakhs of devotees from across the State,  and also from the Telangana, Odisha, Chattisgarh and West Bengal thronged the Pyditalli temple to witness the Sirimanu procession. Separate queue lines were set up for the elderly, pregnant women and physically challenged. 

The Sirimanu cart or ratham arrived at the temple at about 1:45 pm from Hukumpeta, the native village of the main priest Bantupalli Venkata Rao. On Tuesday, the temple’s hereditary trustee Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s daughter Aditi and other family members paid obeisance and offered silk clothes to the diety.

The Toliyeru festival was celebrated on a grand note at the temple late Monday night. As a part of it, paddy seeds were distributed among  farmers by the temple priests. 

Sirimanu was followed by Paladhara, Anjali Ratnam, Tella Yenugu and Bestavari Vala events. The procession was taken out between the Chaduru temple and the Vizianagaram Fort.

The Sirimanu made three rounds and each round took 30 minutes. The Pyditalli temple priest blessed the devotees from atop the 55-feet-high Sirimanu. After completion of the procession, the devotees thronged the temple for darshan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Telangana Chattisgarh West Bengal Pyditalli temple Sirimanu cart
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp