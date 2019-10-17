Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to ensure 75%  high-skilled jobs to locals

Skill development training will be given to youth to make them industry-ready: Mekapati

Published: 17th October 2019 06:55 AM

A delegation of industrialists from Singapore meets Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has asserted that the government is determined to provide 75 per cent employment in industries to local candidates by extending the necessary skill development training to them.

Interacting with a delegation of industrialists from Singapore at his chambers in the State Secretariat on Wednesday, the minister discussed the government’s plans to set up skill development centres in all 25 Parliamentary constituencies to train the youth according to the demands of the industry.

“Our first priority is to ensure that 75 per cent of jobs in industries are given to the locals as directed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Earlier, locals used to get only low-level jobs such as sanitation works as they lack training. But, our government is committed to extending skill development training to youth so as to provide 75 per cent of jobs in industries to them,’’ he maintained.

Stating that the government will come up with an industry-friendly policy, Goutham Reddy said that instead of giving incentives, the government will provide better infrastructure facilities to industries by making use of the favourable facilities like a long coastline, ports and airports.

Observing that several industries are situated in Tamil Nadu as all the resources are available in a single location, the Industries Minister said the State government will follow such policies to attract industries, thereby creating more jobs to the local youth.

Industries department advisor Krishna GV Giri, Singapore officials KS Ian, Cheng Hong Siang, Tio Chee Howe, Valerie Tio and Esther Tan were present at the meeting.

