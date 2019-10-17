Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hong Kong firm likely to invest Rs 700 crore in Andhra Pradesh

Intelligent is a subsidiary of Intelligent Investment Limited, which is an associate partner of APACHE footwear, and claims to be the  exclusive supplier of footwear to Adidas.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of Hong Kong-based Intelligent SEZ Development Limited (Intelligent) called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday and proposed to establish a sector-specific Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for footwear manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh with a total investment of Rs 700 crore, creating 10,000 jobs mostly for women.

The delegation comprising CFO Tim Kau To, chairman Min Hsiu Tsai, internal control director APACHE Hsiao Yun Lee and administration director (APACHE) Muthu Govinda Swamy informed the Chief Minister about their plans to invest Rs 350 crore in the first phase within five years from the date of obtaining the SEZ approval. Balance investment will be made to set up additional facilities.

Intelligent is a subsidiary of Intelligent Investment Limited, which is an associate partner of APACHE footwear and claims to be the exclusive supplier of footwear to Adidas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Intelligent SEZ Development Limited Intelligent YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Special Economic Zone APACHE footwear Hsiao Yun Lee
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp