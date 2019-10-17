Hong Kong firm likely to invest Rs 700 crore in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of Hong Kong-based Intelligent SEZ Development Limited (Intelligent) called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday and proposed to establish a sector-specific Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for footwear manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh with a total investment of Rs 700 crore, creating 10,000 jobs mostly for women.

The delegation comprising CFO Tim Kau To, chairman Min Hsiu Tsai, internal control director APACHE Hsiao Yun Lee and administration director (APACHE) Muthu Govinda Swamy informed the Chief Minister about their plans to invest Rs 350 crore in the first phase within five years from the date of obtaining the SEZ approval. Balance investment will be made to set up additional facilities.

Intelligent is a subsidiary of Intelligent Investment Limited, which is an associate partner of APACHE footwear and claims to be the exclusive supplier of footwear to Adidas.