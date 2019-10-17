Maiden India-Bangladesh navy drill ends

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The maiden Indian Navy-Bangladesh Navy bilateral exercise successfully concluded with Eastern Fleet personnel bidding farewell to Bangladesh Navy ships, Ali Haider and Shadhinota, here on Wednesday.

The four-day exercise saw professional interaction and sharing of best practices between the two navies, in the form of subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) lectures and visits to various facilities of the Indian Navy in the city.

Bangladesh Navy personnel visited Naval Dockyard, Naval Air Station INS Dega, Submarine Rescue Unit, Ship Handling Simulator and the Integrated Underwater Harbour Defence and Surveillance system.

As part of the cross visits, Bangladesh Navy personnel were given a guided tour of INS Ranvijay, and the personnel from Eastern Fleet visited BNS Ali Haider and were briefed on the role and capabilities of the ships.

SMEE lectures on various topics, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to aviation emergencies, were undertaken.

Apart from the professional interactions, personnel from both the navies participated in friendly volleyball and football matches.