Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maiden India-Bangladesh navy drill ends

Apart from the professional interactions, personnel from both the navies participated in friendly volleyball and football matches. 

Published: 17th October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Nirmal Verma driving past a UH 3H helicopter at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The maiden Indian Navy-Bangladesh Navy bilateral exercise successfully concluded with Eastern Fleet personnel bidding farewell to Bangladesh Navy ships, Ali Haider and Shadhinota, here on Wednesday.

The four-day exercise saw professional interaction and sharing of best practices between the two navies, in the form of subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) lectures and visits to various facilities of the Indian Navy in the city.

Bangladesh Navy personnel visited Naval Dockyard, Naval Air Station INS Dega, Submarine Rescue Unit, Ship Handling Simulator and the Integrated Underwater Harbour Defence and Surveillance system. 
As part of the cross visits, Bangladesh Navy personnel were given a guided tour of INS Ranvijay, and the personnel from Eastern Fleet visited BNS Ali Haider and were briefed on the role and capabilities of the ships.

SMEE lectures on various topics, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to aviation emergencies, were undertaken. 

Apart from the professional interactions, personnel from both the navies participated in friendly volleyball and football matches. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Navy Bangladesh Navy Eastern Fleet Bangladesh Navy ships Ali Haider SMEE Naval Dockyard INS Dega Submarine Rescue Unit
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp