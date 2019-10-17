No major breakthrough in Hindupur case 

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The mystery behind the four bodies on the railway track near Hindupur railway station still remains unresolved and the police have intensified investigation. The police are trying to correlate the call data of mobile phones of the couple, whose bodies were found on the tracks. One of the deceased Geeta Bai was organising chits and lending money on interest.

The bodies of Gitabai and her husband Nagabhushan Rao were found with their legs tied on the track. The police have come to the conclusion that they were done to death. Sources said that the police got some clues on the bodies of the couple as silk robe was found entangled to the head of Nagabhushan Rao.

The police found that a four-wheeler moved in the area.