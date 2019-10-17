Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole police bust notorious inter-state house-breaking racket

District police busted an inter-State house-breaking racket and recovered about `28 lakh worth of cash, gold and silver articles. 

Published: 17th October 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District police busted an inter-State house-breaking racket and recovered about Rs 28 lakh worth of cash, gold and silver articles. 

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Kaushal revealed the particulars at a press meet conducted at the district police office here on Wednesday. 

He said that under the supervision of Chirala sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Y Jayarama Subba Reddy, Chirala DSP, local CIs and SIs nabbed two burglars and two of their associates. The SP appreciated the hard work and efforts of Chirala police. 

Accused persons —Kunchala Nagaraju, Chembeti Nagaraju, Kunchala Tirupatamma and Kunchala Rattamma— were arrested on Wednesday from Pedakakani and Bapatla areas. 

They were also involved in several other cases at Madhira PS of Khammam district, Bandaru Taluka PS and Kanchikacherla PS of Krishna district, Martur PS of Prakasam district, Chinnaganjam PS, Ongole II-Town PS, among others. From the accused, the police recovered gold (609 gm), silver (1,700 gm), Rs 4,85,000 cash and one Glamour motorcycle worth Rs 70,000, bringing the total worth to Rs 27,66,500. 

After several burglary incidents being reported between September 16 to 30 in the Kothapet area of Chirala town, the SDPO formed a special team led by CI- Inkollu on the basis of the complaints lodged. Soon, the team identified Kunchala and Chembeti through CCTV footage.

K Nagaraju was held first and confessed to his crimes. Ch Nagaraju was arrested from Bapatla afterwards. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ongole police inter-State house-breaking racket chirala sdpo ongole dsp Khammam district
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp