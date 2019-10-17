Home States Andhra Pradesh

Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana approves reverse tendering of urban housing projects for poor

Accordingly, the department on Wednesday issued orders modifying the pre-qualification criteria to initiate reverse tendering.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has approved the modalities for reverse tendering for urban housing projects (for the poor) to be built by Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO). Accordingly, the department on Wednesday issued orders modifying the pre-qualification criteria to initiate reverse tendering.

The department has relaxed the pre-qualification criteria for the bidders so that more can take part in the tendering process. According to the orders issued by MAUD Secretary J Syamala Rao, the government has given permission for APTIDCO to “allow licensed bidders registered with municipal department to participate in the tendering process, to keep zero percent cap on premium, to accept the experience of the works executed for the private organisations and a certificate from a statutory auditor of the entities from which the experience is claimed, and to calculate the bid capacity under the formula 3AN-B instead of 2AN-B on a par with Water Resources Department.”

In a statement, the minister added that the new modalities would not only ensure larger participation, thereby resulting in competitive pricing, but also bring in transparency. “CM is firm on ending irregularities in the tendering process and, hence, decided to go for reverse tendering to save public money,” Botcha said.

Reverse tendering of urban housing will help the exchequer bring down the cost of construction, besides reducing the burden on the beneficiaries too. It will also put an end to the practice of awarding projects at an excess price without any reason,” the minister explained.

About six lakh houses are being built under various schemes including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana across the State. Botcha, pointing out that the per square feet cost during the previous government’s tenure was Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,311, said construction cost would not exceed Rs 1,300 per square feet. The government is expecting a saving of 10-20 per cent through reverse tendering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Municipal Administration Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana reverse tendering urban housing projects APTIDCO MAUD Secretary Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp