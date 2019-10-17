YSRC groups clash over egg tenders 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Tension prevailed at the DEO office in the Collectorate Complex here on Wednesday when two ruling YSRC groups clashed with each other over securing the tender for supply of eggs to all government schools.

Five people belonging to Dhone were injured and they are known to be followers of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. The other group is belonging to Nandikotkur YSRC party in-charge Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy. With regard to eggs tender, the two groups were involved in a fight at the DEO office. Both group members pelted stones on one another creating panic on the Collectorate premises. The staff of the DEO office on noticing the atmosphere took to their heels. However, two persons received serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries.

The injured were shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital. The incident occurred when the DEO office conducted re-tenders for the supply of 7.9 crore eggs to 2,930 government schools across the district for the current academic year. Actually, the officials cancelled the same tender on July 25 due to the same cause.

They recalled the tenders, which started on October 6 and ended on Wednesday. Several people arrived at the DEO office to submit hard copies to participate in the tender. Meantime, some YSRC activists belonging to Nandikotkur segment stopped Dhone people, also belonging to the same political party, at the entrance of the office and warned them not to participate in the tenders. Heated arguments took place between the followers of Rajendranath Reddy and Siddhartha. The two groups clashed over this and attacked each other with sticks, chappals and stones. Tension prevailed for two-three hours at the spot. Mustafa, Makbul Basha and Raghavendra Reddy were injured and shifted to KGGH.

The police led by Three Town Circle Inspector Obulesu rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The CI said that they received a complaint from one group and registered a case against the other. “But they have been identified that they are followers of either the minister or Byreddy Siddhartha. We have started an inquiry,” he stated.