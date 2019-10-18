Andhra Pradesh government forms SIT to probe afresh Vizag land scam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a fresh inquiry into the allegations on land issues related to Visakhapatnam and surrounding mandals.

The SIT comprising former IAS officers Vijay Kumar and YV Anuradha and retired district and sessions judge T Bhaskara Rao, has been asked to submit its report within three months from the date of appointment. It has been directed to probe all cases of change in classification of government lands.

The Vizag land scam created a flutter in political circles during the previous TDP regime. The previous government set up SIT in June 2017 headed by Vineet Brijlal and it submitted its report in January 2018.