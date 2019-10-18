Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Reddy doubtful for Sabarimala meet invited by Kerala CM, may send endowments officials 

 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has invited his AP counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for a meeting on November 5 to discuss various aspects of this year’s Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Published: 18th October 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has invited his AP counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for a meeting on November 5 to discuss various aspects of this year’s Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Vijayan invited the chief ministers, ministers and in-charge officers of Dewaswom Boards of AP, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Puducherry for the proposed meeting to be held at Mascot Hotel, Thiruvananthapuram.   

“The meeting will discuss various aspects of this year’s Sabarimala pilgrimage,’’ Vijayan said in the letter to Jagan and added that a separate invitation will be sent to Jagan by the Kerala Minister for Dewaswom. This is for the first time that the Kerala government proposed a meeting of Chief Ministers of the South Indian States ahead of the annual pilgrimage.

Tense situations witnessed in Sabarimala last year following the Supreme Court order allowing entry of women of all age groups to the temple. Many Hindu organisations are against the top court’s order.   

However, Jagan may not attend the meet on Sabarimala in Kerala capital. 
Endowments minister or officials might attend the meet, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Sabarimala pilgrimage Dewaswom Boards Kerala government
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp