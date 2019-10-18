Commissioner’s Task Force nab 13 for transporting 280 kg of ganja in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) arrested 10 persons near Pottipadu

Toll Plaza in the district and seized 240 kg ganja on Thursday.

According to the CTF officials, acting on a tip off, the team came to know that a mini tempo van carrying the ganja was near the toll plaza travelling to Mysore from Vizag.

“Soon we alerted the Atkur police and set up a special check post and intercepted the vehicle. During the checks, we recovered several packets of ganja produce directly procured from the Visakhapatnam agency area,” a CTF official said.

He added during the preliminary investigation, the accused gang revealed that another ganja consignment associated with them was being transported in an RTC bus from Vizag to Hyderabad on the same day. After alerting officials, three others were held and 40 kg ganja was seized from them. Later, all 13 were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.