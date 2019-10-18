Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dare drama at Chamundi shrine as former ministers AH Vishwanath and Sa Ra Mahesh slug it out

Before leaving, he questioned whether Vishwanath submitting his resignation was in consonance with the fundamental duties prescribed in the Constitution. 

Published: 18th October 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: It was a day of high drama at Chamundi Hill, the abode of Goddess Chamundeshwari, as former ministers AH Vishwanath and Sa Ra Mahesh took their political slugfest to the lofty shrine on Thursday. 

The hour-long episode garnered the attention of politicos and devotees alike. The rivals avoided direct confrontation but attacked each other in an oblique, rather filmi manner. 

Vishwanath reached the temple at 8.50 am and paid obeisance. Mahesh, who drove up a few minutes later, waited till Vishwanath had exited the temple precincts. And while Mahesh remained inside, Vishwanath waited for him for over 40 minutes opposite the main entrance, with his supporters. 

Meanwhile, attempts by police to convince both to vacate the place were brushed away. In fact, Vishwanath lost his cool and shouted at the men in khaki, asking them to bring Mahesh before him. He then got into his SUV to wait for his one-time friend. At 9.56 am, Vishwanath left, but not without mounting an attack on Mahesh, whom he termed a “hypocrite” and “escapist”. To this, Mahesh reiterated, “I vouch by my words”.

It all started with Mahesh accusing Vishwanath of succumbing to the lure of Rs 25 cr offered to him to switch sides. The allegation was made on the floor of the House, an irked Vishwanath dared him to prove his charges.

This had led to heated debate and dared Mahesh to prove his charges at the hill on October 17. He also insisted that Mahesh come along with the person who had allegedly struck the deal with him. Mahesh did reach the hill shrine, but alone. Before leaving, he questioned whether Vishwanath submitting his resignation was in consonance with the fundamental duties prescribed in the Constitution. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chamundi Hill Goddess Chamundeshwari AH Vishwanath Sa Ra Mahesh
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp