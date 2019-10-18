Expert panel to evolve Andhra Pradesh government's capital development plan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what may be seen as an attempt to prepare the ground to implement the government’s decentralised development agenda, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that the expert committee, constituted with urban development experts to draft a comprehensive plan for capital development, will tour all the 13 districts in the State soon.

The committee, after interacting with the stakeholders, will submit its report on where and how the capital Amaravati has to be developed, and what projects should be taken up in different places for all-round development of the State.

When asked about the status of the capital development at a press conference in the Secretariat on Thursday, he explained, “The previous government disregarded and ignored the report submitted by Sivaramakrishnan Committee, appointed by the Centre, after it interacted with all the stakeholders. The previous dispensation then constituted one of its own to implement its agenda of development of Amaravati by making its minister P Narayana the chairman of the committee.

This not only led to misuse of public money, but also irregularities in executing projects. We constituted a committee, which will begin its tour of the State to fairly determine how to develop capital. It will make recommendations on where the capital should be, how to develop it, and what needs to be established in other regions for balanced development.”