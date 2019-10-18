Experts pull out iron railing of Royal Vasishta

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: After having hooked Royal Vasishta, the boat which capsized in River Godavari at Kachaluru in Devipatnam Mandal of East Godavari district on September 15, with an anchor on Wednesday, the team of marine experts led by Dharmadi Satyam finally succeeded in retrieving a part of the boat, the iron railing on Thursday.

The team restarted the work of retrieving the capsized boat on Tuesday and the iron railing was pulled out by Thursday afternoon, 33 days after the incident.

Dharmadi Satyam spoke to the media after the development, “We identified the location of the boat two days back. Although the boat was previously at a depth of 130-140 feet, now it is under 50 feet. It will take another two to three days to retrieve it entirely. We will put all our efforts in and not leave any stone unturned.”

He further said that the marine team was using 700 metre of iron rope and 3,000 feet of nylon ropes for the venture. Days of rain and heavy flow from the upstream hampered the works before. But on Thursday as per Satyam, the weather and low water flow permitted them to continue with the operations.

“We will continue our rescue operation until the boat is completely brought out. We will resume our operation on Friday morning,” he added. Satyam also emphasised on the importance of satellite phones and wireless sets in the endeavour.

Wife of the victim gets a job on compassionate grounds

Vijayawada: A month after the death of Narsapuram’s Amareswara Swamy temple Executive Officer (EO) in the Royal Vasistha boat capsize incident in River Godavari, the State government provided a government job to the wife of the deceased on compassionate grounds. Raghuram, the EO of the Narsapuram temple was one of the victims in the September 15 boat capsize incident.

The government had announced that a job will be provided to his wife, Nagajyothi apart from the compensation amount of Rs 10 lakh, which was already handed over. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Thursday handed over the appointment letter to Nagajyothi. She was given the rank of a Grade-III Executive Officer. Leaders of AP NGOs Association and Endowments Department Employees’ Union expressed happiness over the prompt action taken by the government