108 vehicle Tenders set for Judicial Preview Committee's scrutiny

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The tenders for purchasing 108 and 104 vehicles for ambulance services on an outright purchase basis, in all likelihood, will be the first tendering process that would go for the review of the Judicial Preview Committee (JPC). The committee, set up by the State government to ensure transparency in the execution of projects, headed by a retired judge of the Telangana High Court Justice Siva Sankara Rao will scrutinise the tenders for acquisition of ambulances worth above Rs 100 crore.

The government has decided to procure 108 and 104 vehicles on an outright purchase basis at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore. A GO in this regard was issued by the medical and health department on Friday. Since the purchase cost is crossing Rs 100 crore, the tenders will be referred for judicial preview. As part of the judicial preview process, all the tender documents will be put on the website of the committee for public suggestions and, after going through them, the committee will scrutinise the tenders and give its recommendations to the government.

Earlier in September, the State government proposed to go for financing model for the procurement of new vehicles for 108 and 104 services. According to the Government Order (GO Ms 105 and 106) issued on September 5, a total of 676 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) for 104 health services and 432 new ambulances for 108 services were proposed to be purchased.

The government opted for financing by the vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to purchase the vehicles. Officials said the government opted for the financing option to lessen the burden on its exchequer. The bid was to be awarded to those who quoted the lowest interest rate. As per the proposal, the State government wanted to pay monthly or quarterly instalments for a tenure of 3-5 years.

While issuing the GO, AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) also called for Request for Proposals from the interested companies. However, on Friday, the government dropped the plan to buy vehicles on the finance model and issued orders for an outright purchase model.

Speaking to TNIE, V Vijay Rama Raju, Managing Director of APMSIDC, said, “Earlier, we decided to go for either financing model or the outright purchase model for the procurement of 108 and 104 vehicles. Though initially we considered the finance model, with the instructions from the officials, we are now going for outright purchase option. We will place all the details of the bidders of the vehicles and also the service providers for maintaining the vehicles before Judicial Preview Committee. Also there is a reverse tendering provision in the procurement of vehicles.”