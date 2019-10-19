Home States Andhra Pradesh

80% girls found anaemic in Srikakulam district

A recent survey, conducted by Medical and Health officials, has found that almost 80 per cent of girls are  anaemic in the district.

BLOOD DONATION

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A recent survey, conducted by Medical and Health officials, has found that almost 80 per cent of girls are anaemic in the district. According to medical officials, the recommended normal haemoglobin in females is 12 gm. 

The haemoglobin screening drive was conducted among girl students between 11 and 18 years of age. The drive was conducted after the reopening of schools and junior colleges this year.  According to the survey reports, only 11,598 girls tested above 11 gm haemoglobin out of 92,007 girls tested in the district. While haemoglobin levels of 58,422 girls was between 9 and 11 gm, 21,696 girls tested between 7 and 9 gm. About 291 were found anaemic with haemoglobin levels below 7 gm. 

In tribal areas, only 1,772 girls tested above 11 gm of haemoglobin out of the 23,605 girls. About 15,370 girls were tested haemoglobin level between 9 and 11 gm. Haemoglobin level of 6,426 girls was between 7 and 9 gm, while 37 girls tested below 7 gm. 

District Medical and Health Officer M Chenchayya said they conducted haemoglobin screening among the girls of Classes 6 to Intermediate. 

