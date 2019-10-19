Andhra Pradesh government plans to make Kondaveedu Fort a heritage tourist centre

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following representation given by Chilakaluripet MLA Vidadala Rajini to Guntur collector I Samuel Anand Kumar for the development of Kondaveedu Fort on Thursday, State government decided to develop the ancient fort into a heritage tourist centre with all basic amenities on Friday.

AP finance minister B Rajendranath Reddy conducted a review meeting in the Secretariat on Friday with Kondaveedu Development Committee, forest, archaeology, tourism, revenue, police and other departments. It was decided that Kondaveedu Utsavalu will also be conducted every year at the fort.

Rajendranath Reddy said that the pending construction of 0.75 km road stretch to Kondaveedu would be completed for ensuring better connectivity. He said that the double road will be developed from Boyapalem to Phirangipuram within the time frame stipulated.

“The funds will be allocated by the finance department to develop greenery, internal roads, toilets, children’s park, vehicle parking at Kondaveedu and asked the officers to finalise proposals to begin the construction works,” he said.

He directed the Forest department to take up works of ancient miners, entrance gate works without removing the trees on the sites. He directed the Archeology department not to take up new works on the hilltop of Kondaveedu. Birth anniversary of Mallampalli Somasekhara Sarma would be observed as ‘Historical Day’ on December 9.